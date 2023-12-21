WILMINGTON — The 2023 Health Commissioner’s Award recipients are Danielle Grubb and Christine Propes.

This annual award recognizes employees for their loyalty, dedication, and service excellence to the CCHD, the Clinton County Board of Health and the citizens of Clinton County, according to a news release.

Grubb has been employed as a WIC Clerk/Peer since July 5, 2018. Propes has been employed with the CCHD as an Environmental Health Specialist since Oct. 24, 2022.

The CCHD is a health levy-supported agency and a nationally-accredited health district.

