WILMINGTON — Ohio Living Cape May’s Armchair Theater recently delighted residents with “We’re Mice,” a festive play written by resident and Pastor Doug Campbell.

Directed by Suzanne Madison, the heartwarming production featured a talented cast, including Doug Campbell, Barb and Denny Deibel, Jim Graham, Tony Lamke, and Scilla Wahrhaftig.

Accompanied by Opal Armstrong on the piano, the performance added a musical touch to the holiday spirit, all from the comfort of residents’ armchairs.

“We’re Mice” intertwines the whimsical journey of mice in search of cheese with the timeless story of the birth of Christ, creating a charming and humorous experience for all.

Tom Dreyer, director of business development at Ohio Living Cape May, emphasized the enduring charm of Ohio Living Cape May’s Armchair Theater, sharing that these performances occur multiple times each year. This tradition brings festive joy to Cape May residents, fostering a sense of community within the close-knit neighborhood.