BETHEL — A sluggish second quarter doomed Blanchester Friday in its 63-51 loss to Bethel-Tate.

The Wildcats are 4-7 on the year, 1-5 in the National Division. The Tigers improve to 6-6 overall, 3-3 in the National.

Blanchester trailed 15-14 after one quarter and were in the thick of the game until Bethel-Tate went on an 11-0 run. Blanchester trailed 32-20 at halftime.

The second half was even between to the two teams, each scoring 12 points in the third and 19 in the fourth.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 20 points.

Kaden Cromer added 10 points while Nick Taylor had seven points. Jansen Wymer had five points. Xander Culberson and Evan Malotta added three each. Braz Byrom scored two points.