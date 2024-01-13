GOSHEN — In a hard-fought, toe-to-toe battle, Goshen outlasted Clinton-Massie 70-62 Friday night.

The Warriors, SBAAC American Division leaders, were in a battle from the start as the Falcons were playing well.

Massie trailed by two after one, 16-14, and by just one at halftime, 34-33.

Goshen put a bit more distance between themselves and Massie in the third, leading 50-45 after three quarters.

Massie shot the ball well, especially inside the three-point line where the Falcons made 18 of 32 shots. Miles Theetge, who was the offensive pacesetter with 16 points, made all six of his field goal attempts.

Brighton Rodman led Massie with four rebounds. Ryan Dillion and Avden Faucett had five assists each. Dillion also came up with two steals while scoring 13 points. Faucett had 12 points.

Massie is 7-6 overall, 1-3 in the division. Goshen is 13-1 overall, 4-0 in the American.

SUMMARY

Jan 12, 2024

@Goshen High School

Warriors 70, Falcons 62

(62) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dillion 4-2-3-13 Rodman 1-0-0-2 Theetge 6-0-4-16 Trout 3-2-0-8 Wilson 3-0-1-7 Faucett 4-1-3-12 Flint 1-0-0-2 Leahy 1-0-0-2 Trampler 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-5-11-62

FIELD GOALS: CM (23-46) Theetge 6-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-14) Dillion 2-4 Trout 2-5)

FREE THROWS: CM (11-15) Faucett 3-3 Dillion 3-4)

REBOUNDS: CM-25 (Rodman 4 Dillion 3 Theetge 3 Trout 3 Faucett 3 Wilson 1 Flint 1 Leahy 1)

ASSISTS: CM-15 (Dillion 5 Faucett 5 Flint 3 Theetge 1 Wilson 1)

STEALS: CM-6 (Dillion 2 Trout 1 Flint 1 Leahy 1 Trampler 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Leahy 1 Trampler 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-23