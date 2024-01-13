MADISON PLAINS — With just five wrestlers, the Clinton-Massie girls wrestling team won the Girls Golden Eagle Classic Friday night at MPHS.

This was the tournament debut for the Clinton-Massie girls wrestling program.

“We maximized our efforts with every girl scoring points for the team,” coach Cindy Running said. “Every match ended in a pin, most of them in our favor.”

Kaylee Ramsey won the 120 pound weight class while Abby Crouse was first at 130 pounds.

Shelby Randolph was third, Heaven Warner fifth and Ella Groh six.

“Our efforts are paying off in the win column,” Running said. “Even in the matches we lost, we saw our girls making improvements in moves attempted.”

Ramsey won all three matches by pin while Crouse won all five of her matches by pin. For Randolph, she had just one loss. Warner had two pins while Groh finished with one pin.

The Falcons will compete Sunday in the 45-team Heart of Ohio tournament at Mechanicsburg High School.