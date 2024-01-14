READING — Blanchester finished eighth Saturday at the Charlie Moore Invitational at Reading High School.

Tuscaloosa High School won the tournament easily host Reading 252.5 to 157.

Williamsburg was sixth, Clermont Northeastern seventh and Blanchester eighth in the 23-team standings standings.

Jude Huston was the runnerup at 175 pounds, the top finish by the Wildcats.

Tristen Malone was third at 190, Caleb Sears fourth at 144, Zack Musselman fifth at 138 and Eli Holley fifth at 215.

Individually, Alex Johnson (150), Odin Taylor (157), Zachariah Wiley (165) and Kane Scott (285) competed but did not place.