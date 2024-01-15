VERSAILLES — In its lowest scoring game of the season, Wilmington defeated New Bremen 36-29 Monday in the Prosperity Promotions Lady Tiger Classic at Versailles High School.

Wilmington goes to 8-6 with the win. New Bremen is 6-7.

Wilmington has won three straight games and six of eight after a 2-4 start to the season.

Elle Martin had 12 points, eight in the first period and four free throws in the final quarter, to earn game MVP honors for the Hurricane.

Taija Walker came off the bench to score six points but also control the paint.

“Taija had a big night off the bench with some clutch rebounds, putbacks and altering shots on the defensive end,” WHS coach Zach Williams said.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2024

Prosperity Promotions Lady Tiger Classic

@Versailles High School

Wilmington 36, New Bremen 29

NB^9^3^11^6^^29

W^12^6^9^9^^36

(36) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 0-0-0-0 A. Martin 0-0-1-1 Nance 4-0-0-8 Hudson 0-0-0-0 Conley 3-1-0-7 Cole 0-0-0-0 E. Martin 4-0-4-12 Bayless 1-0-0-2 Tippett 0-0-0-0 Walker 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 13-1-7-36

(29) NEW BREMEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) 2-1-0-5 Hatfield 2-2-0-6 Rindler 0-0-2-2 Firks 1-0-2-4 Haman 3-0-4-10 Burden 0-0-2-2 Kuenning 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 8-3-10-29