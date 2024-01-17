The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5:

• Billie Saddler, 44, of Hillsboro, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Saddler must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, no contact with the incident location, and pay $1,655.35 in restitution. Two additional theft charges and a criminal mischief charge were dismissed.

• Melissa Wooten, 36, of Columbus, obstructing official business, sentenced to 180 days in jail (166 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of resisting arrest and trespassing were dismissed.

• Mildred Jenkins, 60, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (176 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Jenkins must take part in two years of of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Taylor Coleman, 29, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Coleman must take part in non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Jason Flaugher, 43, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Flaugher must take part in non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Xavier Jones, 26, of Wilmington, attempted assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Virginia Beall, 46, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Beall must take part in supervised probation and get an alcohol/drug assessment. Additional charges of a second count of drug instrument possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and an open container charge were dismissed.

• Zachary Sparks, 25, of Loveland, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Sparks must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, complete 16 hours of community service, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $90 in restitution.

• Jerry Goldie, 47, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (24 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Shawn Cook, 43, of Martinsville, open container in a prohibited area, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Ronald Egner Jr., 48, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Egner.

