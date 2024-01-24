The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 8 and Jan. 19:

• Amber Cox, 40, falsification, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $340 court costs. Cox must take part in supervised probation and get an evaluation for treatment.

• Brigdett Stein, 41, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), license suspended from Jan. 9, 2024-Jan. 10, 2026, fined $250, assessed $170 court cost. Stein must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 22, 2024, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Clinton Shumaker, 41, of Clarksville, tampering with records, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Shumaker must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, forfeit moose antlers to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and have no hunting license for five years.

• Nathan Barker, 24, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Barker must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Mathew Tackett, 29, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Sept. 15, 2023-Sept. 14, 2024, fined $375, assessed $170 court costs. Tackett must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, two years of non-reporting probation, and pay restitution. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• David Cordy, 43, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Cordy must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Tammy Fumarola, 55, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Fumarola must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Bradley Marconet, 38, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Marconet must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim or incident location.

• Toby Brewer, 42, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. Brewer must have no contact with the incident location.

• Michael Shorten, 40, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Shorten must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Wallace, 47, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (58 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. Wallace must take part in four years of non-reporting probation, must have no contact with the victim or the incident location. A traffic control device charge was dismissed.

• Karly Luellen, 40, of Columbus, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Luellen must take part in supervised probation.

• Shawn Snell, 40, of Sabina, criminal trespass, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $5, assessed $170 court costs. Snell must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim or incident location.

• Ethan Lawrence, 32, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Stacey Yantz, 43, of Wilmington, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Francisco Nava Santiago, 33, of Jacksonville, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $200. The case was waived by Nava Santiago.

• Nicholas Brush, 38, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Brush.

• Patrick Bittner, 34, of Perrysburg, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

• Mandy Smith, 34, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 44, of Wilmington, false allegations. Sentencing stayed.

• Lukuita Jackson, 58, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed. No contact order was vacated. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

