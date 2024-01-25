The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Tin Cap, 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington

Needs increased to a Class Four facility due to the reheating of meats in bulk portions. The kitchen and licensed area are expanding into the back room and brewing area (soup kettles, two large coolers). All areas for the food service need to be kept in approved areas.

Walmart #1289, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington

Inspector observed a dog in a cart in the facility. Only dogs that are service animals are allowed in the facility.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Dr., Wilmington

There is a gap at the exit near the manager’s office. The inspector directed the facility to place a sweep outside of the building on this door; repair to prevent potential entry of pests. The inspector observed some grease buildup beneath the fryer; clean to ensure no leaks.

The Corner Market, 10 Main St., P.O. Box 168, Clarksville

Chopper (food) stored in mop sink with mop heads. Food contact surfaces must be kept clean and stored properly when not in use. Mop heads must be hung up to drain properly. When not in use, mop heads and food contact surfaces should not be stored in the mop sink together. Chicken tenders in the warmer unit were at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. All foods must be held hot at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicken tenders must be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or above and then held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above or discarded. In the prep cooler, nothing was labeled for ease of identification. All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days or discarded under the hand sink in the kitchen. There was a container of Ortho Defense insect killer. This needs to be removed from the facility immediately; all chemicals must be administered by a licensed pest control operator. Employees were not wearing hair restraints at all. All employees must wear proper hair restraints. There is a cup being used as a scooper for the seasoned flour. All scoops must have handles, and if stored with food product, the handles must be stored with the handle up and out of the product. There was a Lowe’s bucket with a broken lid being used to store cut-up potato wedges in the walk-in cooler. All foods must be stored in food-grade containers. The food must be removed from the Lowe’s bucket and placed in a food-grade container. There is a new counter and hand sink installed by the soda machine. The new counter is stainless steel but still has a plastic cover on it and is not smooth or easily cleanable. The plastic must be removed. The hand sink was installed without a permit or inspection; the sink must be inspected by a plumbing inspector. There was trash on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Coffee makers that are not working are stored by the side door; all non-working equipment must be removed from the facility for ease of cleaning. All floors must be kept clean and free from trash.

Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester

The plumbing inspector came to look at the three-compartment sink and the ice machine drain. In need of a floor sink or receptacle large enough to handle sink drainage. All the plumbing going into this drain must have a two-inch air gap above the drain to prevent any possible cross-contamination. The wall in the kitchen has been repaired and painted, but the paint is not smooth or easily cleanable.

Ron’s place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester

The hand sink in the kitchen has a broken hot water knob, so only cold water is available. All hand sinks must have warm water to properly wash hands. In the reach-in cooler, the pizza sauce and cheese were not labeled or dated. In the three-door cooler, there was coleslaw and some kind of liquid batter in a bowl, and hamburger found that were not labeled or dated. All foods must be labeled for ease of identification. Found two different spray bottles in the kitchen that were not properly labeled. There was a kitchen employee not wearing proper beard restraints. The meat slicer in the back of the kitchen was dirty with food product. All food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. There is paint peeling off the wall behind the three-compartment sink. The floor in the dry storage area is broken in spots. The Ansul system has tag inspections for 2016-2017 that are out of date. All of the Ansul systems must be kept in good working order and pass yearly inspection.

United Dairy Farmers, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester

This facility received a complaint regarding bed bugs. Bed bug found in coat and removed from facility & turned in for maintenance to get with pest control inspector. No evidence was found during inspection. The inspector spoke with the manager regarding the issue.

Wilmington College AVI Sips, 256 College St., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Box 1272, Wilmington

The hand sink in the pizza station has a water temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and the hand sink in the fusion station is at 99 degrees Fahrenheit. All hand sinks must have warm water that reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Grits on the service line for breakfast were at 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the warmer. The taco meat in the hot holding unit was at 127 degrees Fahrenheit (was removed and reheated). All hot foods must be held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. In the vegetable prep area, the reach-in cooler had outdated products, and all products were discarded. The back wall in the dry storage area is stained, and there is paint discolored and chipping in the center of the wall. The floor in the mop sink closet is coming up. The food chopper in the salad prep area is not being used; all nonworking/non-used equipment must be removed from the facility for ease of cleaning.

E and R concession, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington

The sanitizer spray for sanitizing the deli slicer was found at 100 ppm chlorine. The person in charge corrected this by replacing the entire bottle of spray with new and made new sanitizer to achieve 50-100 ppm. The residue in the old bottle could be raising the concentration of the mixture. Discussed the need to notify HO if/when carrying eggs. The merchandiser may be commercial and NSF equivalent.

Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington

There is no manager trained in food safety; ensure someone in this area is trained. An unlabeled spray bottle was found. Paint was found on the floor bubbling and coming off. There was a stained ceiling tile in the room with a three-compartment sink. Must repair and replace the tile so all is cleanable and there are no leaks.

Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 N, Wilmington

Inspector found an open bag of pepperoni not date-marked; the person in charge discarded it. Found wiping cloths stored in a very high concentration of chlorine (cloths not used for wiping food contact surfaces); the person in charge diluted it to correct levels. Must obtain a stem food thermometer scaled to 0-220 degrees Fahrenheit; the ones the facility has are hard to calibrate.

Clinton-Massie Elementary, 2380 Lebanon Rd, Clarksville,

Inspector found ice build-up in the walk-in freezer. The person in charge stated that maintenance looked at the ice machine, but it’s not sure if it can be repaired. Water was found leaking from the dish machine – might be condensate from the steam hood. Keep the floor dry for safety. Good thermometers, hygiene all good.

Clinton-Massie Middle School, 2556 Lebanon Rd., Clarksville

No manager certified in food safety yet. The class will be taken in March. Temperature at the handwash sink in the rear of the kitchen at the dishwash machine area only reaches 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Adjust to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector found an unlabeled chemical bottle hanging from the chemical shelf; the person in charge labeled it to prevent misuse.

Starbucks, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington

Employees not wearing hair restraint. All employees must wear hair restraints. When the inspector arrived there was no soap or paper towels at the hand sinks. The paper towels and soap was provided prior to inspection.

Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington

Grilled chicken breast in the cooler that wasn’t covered, labeled, or dated. The facility did have test strips available. Cooking temperatures on different items were discussed.

Columbus Hospitality, Roberts Arena, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington

Towels lying on prep counter. All towels must be used for wiping purposes only and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. The walk-in cooler was packed through, and the inspector could hardly get through. All of the equipment must be an adequate size to support the facility. The prep cooler has water in the bottom of the unit, and dripping water into the pan on the floor. The reach-in freezer door hits the hood unit and cannot open fully. The installation for the hood unit is coming out from behind and collecting grease. Electrical cord going along the wall and around connected to the soda machine. Cabinets above the three-sink are coming apart. All cabinets must be kept in good working order and smooth for ease of cleaning. The wall by the bulletin board is coming apart, holes in the wood, and paint peeling off. The wall behind the plastic storage, the paint is coming off. There are holes in the drywall behind the prep counters and pizza oven. No dogs are allowed in food service. There was a dog on a leash in the waiting area. Gloves were available in the food service. Employees were washing hands and changing gloves properly.