WILMINGTON — Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) has been actively awarding grant funding to local governments. Clinton County Commissioners, Kerry R. Steed and Brenda Woods, recently assisted in distributing funds to the Village of Midland and Adams Township, according to a news release.

Both local governments were awarded SWMD’s 2024 Community Grant to support their respective community clean-up programs this year. These funds will be used by the local governments to rent large roll-off dumpsters where local residents can dispose of their unwanted junk in a simple and free manner.

These programs help residents and the environment, as well as the local subdivisions that otherwise would be charged with removing more bulk junk discarded in ditch lines and in public rights-of-way, according to the release.

The SWMD encourages residents to check with their local government officials for details on events in their community.