CLINTON COUNTY — The following report is collected from incident reports provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report webpage. The following includes documented reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post and other law enforcement agencies in Clinton County. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 7:20 a.m. on January 16, deputies were dispatched to a four-vehicle accident on U.S. 68 in Washington Township. According to the report, the four vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 68. Three of the vehicles stopped for a school bus when a 2000 Freightliner FLD120 driven by a 72-year-old male from Monroe, North Carolina, rear-ended the first of the three stopped vehicles causing it to go left and strike a guardrail. The Freightliner continued moving and hit the next vehicle forcing it to strike the rear of the next one. The fourth vehicle continued off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. All vehicle were towed from the scene. Two of the drivers – a 25-year-old New Vienna male and a 47-year-old – were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for suspected injuries. The Freightliner driver was given a citation for alleged speeding.

• At 7:09 p.m. on January 21, troopers were dispatched to an accident in Vernon Township on State Route 132. According to the report, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by a 73-year-old Blanchester male “traveled off of the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overturned, struck chevron sign, a fence, and another chevron curve sign.” The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for alleged failure to control. The report indicates alcohol may have been involved.

• At 2:02 p.m. on January 21, troopers responded to a single accident on State Route 350 in Vernon Township. According to the report, a 2023 Ford Edge driven by a 34-year-old Lynchburg female was traveling southeast on State Route 350 when it “went straight through a curve, off road right and struck a ditch.” The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver had possible injuries, according to the report, and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved. The driver was cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 5:06 a.m. on January 20, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 71. According to the report, a 2002 Ford driven by a 57-year-old Maineville male attempted to merge onto 71 South from the right shoulder and “side-swiped” a 2024 Peterbilt driven by a 63-year-old male from Radcliffe, Kentucky. Both vehicles suffered minor damage. The Ford driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation.

• At 9:44 a.m. on January 19, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 73 in Green Township. According to the report, a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by a 42-year-old Wilmington female failed to “negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road and struck a sign and a ditch.” The vehicle suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver was cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 7:09 a.m. on January 19, troopers were dispatched to a U.S. 68 in Liberty Township for a single-vehicle accident. According to the report, a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 26-year-old Wilmington female “went of the left side of the road” and struck the end of a guardrail. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. The driver was cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 3:05 a.m. on January 19, troopers were dispatched single-vehicle involving a tree on Oak Grove Road in Clark Township. The report indicates the 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by a 31-year-old Wilmington “attempted to stop, slid through the intersection” and drove off the road and into a tree. The vehicle was driven from the scene due to the damage. The driver was cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 2:51 p.m. on January 18, Blanchester Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Cherry Street in Blanchester. According to the report, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an 18-year-old Blanchester female and a 2008 Lexus RX driven by a 68-year-old Blanchester female were driving the same way on Cherry Street when the Lexus slowed to a stop. The Chevrolet driver “failed to notice,” the report states and struck the Lexus in the rear. Neither vehicle was towed and no injuries were reported. The Chevrolet driver was cited for an alleged assured clear distance violation.

• At 1:55 p.m. on January 18, troopers were dispatched an accident on U.S. 22. According to the report, a 2012 GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year-old Washington Court House male was traveling east on US 22 when it went off the left side of the road, striking a pole. The vehicle continued moving striking a fence and another pole before coming to a final stop. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was cited for alleged failure to control.

• At 7:59 a.m. on January 16, Wilmington Police were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Locust Street. According to the report, a 2022 GMC Canyon driven by a 39-year-old Cincinnati male stopped at the stop sign on Locust however failed to yield to oncoming traffic. He continued through the intersection and “due to his failure to yield (the GMC driver) caused a two-vehicle collision” with a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 69-year-old Wilmington female. The GMC driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene. The Chevrolet driver had suspected minor injuries.