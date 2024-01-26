The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, representing approximately 800 Ohio high school softball coaches, presented Fairfield associate head coach Tom Purtell with its Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award at their annual conference on Jan. 13.

Purtell was one of only three Ohio high school softball coaches receiving this award for his exemplary commitment to sportsmanship, high values and positive professional conduct.

In the photo, from left to right, Jeff “Odie” Estep, SE District president and hall of fame coach; Purtell; Jim Huntsberger, SE District vice president and hall of fame coach; Teresa Ruby, SE district treasurer and hall of fame coach.