ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Olivia Fischer hit six three-pointers to lead Western Brown to a 75-38 win over Clinton-Massie Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons are 4-12 overall, 0-7 in league play. The Broncos go to 12-6 overall, 5-2 in the division.

Massie trailed by nine late in the first half but the Broncos made an offensive push late and held a 36-20 lead at the half.

“Girls really competed; I was pleased with the effort,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

The Broncos outscored the Falcons 23-12 in the third to put the game away.

“Their half-court trap gave us some fits in the second half,” Crawford said.

Hailey Myers played a well rounded game, said Crawford, and led CM with 14 points.

The Falcons also made 13 of 17 free throws. Western Brown was 21 for 29 at the line.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2024

@Brian P Mudd Court

Western Brown 75, Clinton-Massie 38

CM^11^9^12^6^^38

WB^18^18^23^16^^75

(75) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fisher 8-6-2-24 Armstrong 2-0-5-9 Campbell 4-1-3-12 Jones 2-0-4-8 Ruby 1-0-4-6 Lang 0-0-2-2 Butler 2-1-0-5 Spears 1-1-1-4 Potts 0-0-0-0 Hanlon 1-0-0-2 Verdon 1-1-0-3 Schaffner 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-10-21/29-75

(38) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 4-0-6-14 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Redman 1-1-0-3 Pence 0-0-1-1 Long 2-1-0-5 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Collett 0-0-0-0 Bowman 1-1-2-5 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 Davis 3-0-4-10 Green 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-3-13/17-38