LEES CREEK — SBAAC National Division leader Williamsburg remained unbeaten in league play Saturday with a 70-43 win over East Clinton.

East Clinton is 3-12 overall, 0-7 in the division. Williamsburg is 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the division.

“We may have lost but our effort was back to where it needed to be,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Thought we responded well (to Friday’s loss). We came out and fought hard (Saturday).”

Toby Huff led East Clinton with 11 points.

“Williamsburg is a tough team,” said Snow. “We responded the way we needed to and that’s a positive thing going in to the latter half of the season.”

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Wildcats 70, Astros 43

W^18^17^25^10^^70

EC^8^11^15^9^^43

(70) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bogan 2-1-0-5 Miller 9-0-4-22 Holden 3-1-0-7 Ervin 5-3-0-13 Fisher 2-0-0-4 Ayers 2-1-2-7 LaGrange 0-0-0-0 Boland 1-0-2-4 Elkins 0-0-2-2 Bickett 0-0-0-0 Meisberger 3-0-0-6 Corcoran 0-0-0-0 Myers 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-6-10-70

(43) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Williams 1-0-1-3 Huff 4-3-0-11 Crowe 1-0-0-2 Lilly 4-2-0-10 Lake 4-0-0-8 Walker 0-0-0-0 Gulley 1-0-0-2 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Warner 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 18-6-1-43