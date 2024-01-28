WEST UNION — A trio of Clinton County schools competed Saturday at the Lady Dragons tournament at West Union High School.

Clinton-Massie was tied for ninth while Blanchester was 19th and East Clinton finished 22nd. Harrison won the tournament with Lebanon second.

Kaylee Ramsey of Clinton-Massie was runnerup at 120 pounds. She was pinned by Raegan Briggs of Harrison in the championship match in 2:45. Abigail Crouse of CMHS at 130 pounds finished third, defeating Olivia Egner of Harrison 4-1 in the consolation final.

According to Clinton-Massie coach Cindy Running, Kaylee is becoming a very respected wrestler in the area. “Speaking with other coaches, she is seen as one to beat,” Running said. “Others are impressed with her skill set and determination. We have high expectations for her and she has big goals for herself as well.

“Abby has done the work needed to put herself into a position to make a run in the post season. We are excited to see how far we can go.”

Laylla Sears of Blanchester was third at 100 pounds. She defeated Riece Laughlin of Simon Kenton (Ky.) in the consolation final match.

Carly Bazaldua of East Clinton finished fourth at 105 pounds. Heaven Warner of Clinton-Massie placed fifth at 115 pounds. Ryleigh Burns of East Clinton was sixth at 135 pounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2024

Lady Dragons Invitational

@West Union High School

TEAM SCORES

1. Harrison 277.0; 2. Lebanon 185.0; 3. Taylor 146.0; 4. Washington 140.0; 5. Waverly 111.5; 6. CNE 91.0; 7. Simon Kenton 78.5; 8. Oak Hills 73.0; 9. Miamisburg 57.0; 10. Batavia 53.0; Clinton-Massie 53.0; 12. Olen. Berlin 48.0; 13. Ross 47.0; 14. Western Brown 44.0; 15. West Union 41.0; 16. Milford 31.0; 17. Norwood 24.0; 18. Chesapeake 22.5; 19. Blanchester 21.0; 20. Fairfield 20.0; 21. Bethel-Tate 16.0; 22. East Clinton 13.0; West Clermont 13.0; 24. Williamsburg 11.0; 25. Western 4.0; 26. Bid. River Valley 0.0; Hughes 0.0