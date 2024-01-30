SABINA — The East Clinton Local School District completed its move to the brand new middle school building last week.

The successful transition was made possible by the dedicated efforts of several individuals, according to East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee, who recognized and thanked them for their contributions at this month’s school board meeting.

Key figures in the relocation process include Tom Stone, Ben King, Mike Ledford, and Don Melson. Magee commended their hard work, saying, “These guys did a lot of the heavy lifting in getting us into the new building. They jumped in and completed any and every task they were asked to do.”

The move was not a one-person job, and the superintendent also expressed gratitude to the numerous volunteers who generously devoted their time and energy to assist with the transition.

“There were many volunteers that came in to help with the move. The spirit of family and helping one another was very present. The teamwork that the teachers and staff displayed was inspiring,” Magee added.

What could have been a time-consuming process turned into a remarkably efficient operation, thanks to the collective effort of everyone involved. Magee highlighted, “A job that could have taken several days was completed before lunch on that Thursday.”

The comprehensive project included renovations at the elementary buildings, with completion nearing, and a few outstanding punch list items, mainly with the roof, as Magee explained. The new middle school construction began in March of 2022, while the high school renovations, including security upgrades, new roofing, HVAC system, and kitchen equipment updates, commenced in November of 2021, aligning with the construction of the new middle school as an extension.

Magee also provided updates on other ongoing projects, mentioning that the demolition date for the old middle school is somewhat uncertain but should be completed by the end of June. In addition, a significant initiative for renovations at New Vienna Elementary, Sabina Elementary, and East Clinton High School was set in motion after the approval of a bond issue in November 2018. This bond issue provided crucial funding, paving the way for the planning and construction activities that have positively transformed these schools, according to Magee.

To showcase the new facilities, East Clinton will host an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Magee said he looks forward to welcoming everyone as a gesture of gratitude for the tremendous support received during this transformative chapter in the district’s history.

Middle school principal Matthew Melnek expressed his gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank our staff and everyone who helped us in our move, as well as thank our community and families for their support and patience throughout this entire project. None of this would be possible without their support.”