The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

City Revitalization Grant Committee to meet

The City Revitalization Grant Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Wilmington Community Room – Municipal Building, first floor, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. The agenda includes the review of grant applications, as well as other items brought before the committee. Please note, this is not a meeting of the City Revitalization Committee of City Council. This is the administrative committee.

Law Library Resources Board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board’s quarterly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6th. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library, 46 S. South St., Wilmington. The meeting will start at 12:15 p.m.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.