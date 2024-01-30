MT. ORAB — Western Brown defeated Wilmington for the ninth straight time Monday 62-47 in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

The Hurricane last defeated the Broncos 48-31 on Dec. 12, 2019.

The loss puts WHS at 9-8 overall, 3-5 in the division. Western Brown is 14-6 overall, 6-2 in league play.

“Tough road loss to a solid Western Brown team,” WHS coach Zach Williams said. “Thought our girls played tough. Our turnovers hurt us and giving up points in transition.”

Miya Nance and Elle Martin had 11 points each to pace the WHS offense. Addi Martin hit a trio of three-pointers “to keep us in the game,” said Williams.

Elle Martin did a great job on the boards and Taija Walker battled in the post, the coach said.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Broncos 62 Hurricane 47

WIL^14^9^10^14^^47

WB^19^16^15^12^^62

(47) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-0-2 A Martin 3-3-0-9 Nance 5-1-0-11 Hudson 0-0-0-0 Conley 0-0-0-0 Cole 1-0-0-2 E Martin 4-1-2-11 Tippett 1-1-0-3 Walker 4-0-1-9 TOTALS 19-6-3-47

(62) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Long 0-0-0-0 Jones 2-1-2-7 Campbell 5-0-3-13 Armstrong 5-0-2-12 Butler 2-0-0-4 Ruby 4-0-3-11 Fischer 5-1-4-15 TOTALS 23-2-14-62