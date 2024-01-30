LEES CREEK — Fayetteville built a big lead then held off a pesky East Clinton team 45-32 Monday in non-league girls basketball at the EC gym.

The Rockets led 34-16 after three but the Astros won the fourth quarter 16-9 to cut down the deficit.

Lauren Runyon had nine points and seven rebounds. Sahara Tate had eight points, four steals and two assists.

East Clinton is 3-16. The Rockets are 12-5.

Freshman Christina Murphy had 14 points for the Rockets while freshman Cara Rummel added 12.

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Fayetteville 45, East Clinton 32

F^13^11^10^9^^45

EC^4^6^6^16^^32

(45) FAYETTEVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Carlier 3-1-0-7 Rummel 5-0-2-12 Baker 1-0-0-2 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Kleemeyer 1-0-1-3 Corsmeier 0-0-0-0 Crawford 2-1-0-5 Murphy 7-0-0-14 Barber 0-0-0-0 Waddell 0-0-0-0 Attinger 0-0-0-0 Coffman 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 20-2-3/4-45

(32) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reynolds 1-0-0-2 Hadley 2-0-0-4 Runyon 4-0-1-9 Reed 1-0-0-2 Schiff 0-0-3-3 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Tate 2-0-4-8 Scott 1-0-2-4 Kaylee Terrell 0-0-0-0 Null 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-0-10/21-32

FIELD GOALS: EC (11-42) Runyon 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (0-9)

FREE THROWS: EC (10-21) Tate 4-7

REBOUNDS: EC-27 (Runyon 7 Tate 4 Schiff 3 Hadley 3 Scott 3 Reynolds 3 Reed 1 Arnold 1 Kaylee Terrell 1 Null 1)

ASSISTS: EC-6 (Hadley 2 Tate 2 Scott 1 Arnold 1)

STEALS: EC-13 (Tate 4 Hadley 4 Runyon 2 Schiff 1 Reed 1 Arnold 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Hadley 2 Runyon 1 Reynolds 1 Tate 1)

TURNOVERS: EC-23