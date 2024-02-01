WILMINGTON — To commemorate the 81st anniversary of the sinking of the USS Dorchester and the dramatic sacrifice of four armed forces chaplains during World War II, deacon Bob Baker, chaplain of Wilmington Veterans Post 49, American Legion, has announced this Sunday, February 4 as the date for the observance of “Four Chaplains’ Sunday.”

Of the many thrilling incidents of World War II, probably none stirred the nation more deeply than the story of these four men of God whose heroic efforts were credited with saving more than 200 lives. These four— a Jewish rabbi, a Roman Catholic priest and two Protestant ministers – calmly issued life-belts to American servicemen aboard the troop transport after it was torpedoed on Feb. 3, 1943.

When the supply of life preservers was exhausted, the four chaplains, without hesitation, removed their own life-belts, gave them to four soldiers and then stood calmly on the sinking ship with their arms around one another’s shoulders and their heads bowed in prayer.

Inspired by the heroic deed of these four chaplains, the American Legion each year marks the anniversary of their supreme sacrifice through special services and programs throughout the nation as part of their “Service to God and Country” program.

Pastor Dale McCamish, Wilmington Church of Christ, is hosting the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 W. Locust St. and the public is welcome and invited.