At the general meeting of the Health Alliance of Clinton County on Jan. 23, the following four grants were awarded:

Health Alliance Medical Scholarship Program, which awards medical scholarships to individuals working in the medical field and pursuing a medical degree, advanced degree or certificate in a health care field in Clinton County.

Cancer Patient Assistance Program, which provides limited or emergency financial assistance to patients with a cancer diagnosis living in or having treatment in Clinton County.

Heather’s Hope, a children’s diabetes foundation and the Community Care Hospice.

The Health Alliance members continue to actively fund-raise in order to support these vital services and agencies in the county.