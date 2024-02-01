Left to right, accepting for the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund: Cindy Petrich, CPAP liaison; Jane Vandervort, CPAP representative and Pat Richardson, HACC treasurer.

Submitted photos

At the general meeting of the Health Alliance of Clinton County on Jan. 23, the following four grants were awarded:

Health Alliance Medical Scholarship Program, which awards medical scholarships to individuals working in the medical field and pursuing a medical degree, advanced degree or certificate in a health care field in Clinton County.

Cancer Patient Assistance Program, which provides limited or emergency financial assistance to patients with a cancer diagnosis living in or having treatment in Clinton County.

Heather’s Hope, a children’s diabetes foundation and the Community Care Hospice.

The Health Alliance members continue to actively fund-raise in order to support these vital services and agencies in the county.

