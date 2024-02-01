The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington

The inspector found butter pats, indicating a need for refrigeration. They were portioned to be stored at room temperature. The person in charge discarded the ones stored at room temperature to prevent illness. Medicine was found in a blister pack stored in a drawer with a facility food contact surface. The person in charge moved the medicine to a desk area to prevent potential contamination. The kitchen lacks cooling and cold temperature holding capacity. The facility is awaiting a walk-in cooler to alleviate the problems associated with the lack of capacity.

To ensure Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods are stored at the appropriate temperature and ensure adequate capacity to store foods, this facility must store a large portion of their cold foods at the high school. The middle school is in need of more refrigerator capacity. Additionally, the dish machine takes several cycles before reaching 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The employees are monitoring daily.

Putnam Elementary, 327 E, Baldwin St., Blanchester

There were no violations observed upon inspection and all temperatures were within requirements. Inspector discussed cooling foods. All temperatures were within ODH requirements.

New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E., Church St., New Vienna

The walk-in freezer has ice boxes on the shelves, and water is on the floor. The unit is freezing up, and maintenance is working on it. All products are still frozen. All equipment must be maintained in good working order.

Streber’s Market LLC, 299 South St., New Vienna

The employees do not know dates or how to date when the product was opened and made. The person in charge needs to be able to answer questions. No verification is available that anyone has, and there is no manager certification in food safety. They also need someone in charge of training so employees can answer questions. Buns are stacked in front of and underneath the paper towel dispenser, making it impossible to get to paper towels to properly wash hands.

In the deli pop cooler, sliced ham was at 46 degrees Fahrenheit, pickles at 44 degrees Fahrenheit, and chicken strips at 46 degrees Fahrenheit. In the walk-in pop cooler, peanut butter mousse was at 46 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pop cooler itself was at 42 degrees Fahrenheit. Sour cream and macaroni salad were at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. All Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods must be kept cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The product in the walk-in cooler is not being kept at the proper temperatures.

In the deli prep cooler, the whiteboard on the top had dates from 2/9 to 2/27, all exceeding seven days, and nothing underneath was dated in large containers. In the reach-in cooler, there were sugar cream pies not dated. In the reach-in milk cooler, there was a five-count biscuit dated 1/11/24, lunchable dated 1/19. All the baby food was outdated. The Grab-N-Go cooler had an egg salad sandwich dated 1/29, and shell eggs were not dated. The coffee station pre-packaged bismarks were not dated, and coffee creams in dispensing units were not dated. All products must be dated for use within seven days; all the products listed were out of date.

Luncheon meat in the deli counter is not labeled for ease of identification. Pickle jars on the shelf in the kitchen are filled with spices and powders not labeled. The walk-in cooler in the deli is at 60 degrees Fahrenheit; food product had been removed. There were towels lying on counters throughout the kitchen. All towels must be stored in a sanitizer solution when not in use. The deli meat cooler has a large tub of water that is being collected on the top shelf. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. There is a cracked floor tile in the kitchen, and the wall behind the kitchen sink is dirty. The non-working beverage air cooler by the mop sink is not working and moldy inside.

A re-inspection will occur in two weeks due to temperature violations, cooler issues, and date marking issues.

Sabina IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

The milk and meat coolers had no product in them but were temping from 34 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The product that was pulled from these coolers was in the milk cooler, grocery carts, the meat/deli cooler, and the produce cooler, all of which were also in grocery carts. The owner stated they were waiting for credit before discarding. There were also grocery carts in the walk-in freezer from products that were removed from the bunker freezer due to freezer defrosting.

In the Grab-N-Go cooler from the deli, green bean casserole was at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The owner was told to discard all products, and the cooler needs to be discarded. In the deli cooler, the pasta salad with crab was at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, baked beans at 47 degrees Fahrenheit, BLT pasta salad at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, and potato salad at 46 degrees Fahrenheit. All Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods must be held cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The manager stated these were just filled and placed in the cooler. The inspector informed them that the product needed to be removed and discarded. The cooler was temping at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler needs to be serviced. The deli meat cooler was at 41 degrees Fahrenheit at the bottom but 54 degrees Fahrenheit in the middle. This cooler needs to be serviced. In the deli cooler, there was pudding that had a sticker indicating it was put out on 1/24. All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days or discarded. The water machines must have current water testing available. All cooling units are not working properly and need to be serviced to keep foods at proper temperatures.

A male employee in the kitchen was not wearing a beard restraint. All employees must wear proper hair restraints. There were cracked floor tiles throughout the facility, and the floors in the deli/bakery area were dirty. All floors, walk-ins, and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, and kept in good repair. The inspector will return to check temperatures and coolers.

Sabina Moose Lodge, 246 N. Howard St., Sabina

No test strips are available. Please obtain test strips for sanitizer to check levels in the three-sink. The floor is busted in front of the three-sink. All floors must be smooth and easily cleanable. Please place personal food on the bottom shelf of the reach-in cooler and label it as employee-only.

Gold Star, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester

The inspector could not locate any paperwork indicating that employees are aware of their responsibilities to report illness to the person in charge or the health department. Employees must provide paperwork indicating that they have read and signed the required documents. The inspector found chemical spray bottles not labeled with the name of the chemical and stored above the ice machine. The person in charge removed all cleaners, labeled them, and discarded them to avoid accidental contamination or misuse. Also, ensure that no clean dishes are stored beneath hand soap dispensers. No food thermometer was located during the inspection. Obtain one for monitoring food temperatures.

Uncovered cut onions were found in the walk-in cooler, covered with plastic wrap to protect them. Workers were observed without beard nets and hair coverings. All employees working with food must protect it from facial hair contamination. Wiping cloths were found not being held in sanitizer. A single-use cup was used as a scooper near the drive-thru. Use a utensil with a handle to prevent physical contamination. No quat strips were found for testing sanitizer buckets. Stickers on large clean lexans were observed; they must be peeled off before washing. Green shelves in the walk-in cooler need to be cleaned of food debris. A leak was observed at the handwash sink at the hot water side.

Kroger #817, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

In Snowfox Sushi, the crab salad in a large container was at 45 degrees Fahrenheit. On the service line, crab salad was at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Nothing was correctly datemarked in the Snowfox Sushi area; everything had a date of Feb. 20. An employee switched lids on salmon and shrimp because the lids were wrong. All foods must be properly labeled with correct names. All Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods must be kept cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Found some containers with stickers from Dec. All foods must be properly date-marked for use within seven days or properly discarded.

In the Snowfox Sushi department, the inspector asked the employee to check the pH of the acidified rice. She told the inspector that she couldn’t because they didn’t have enough of the test chemicals. Asked if she had checked the pH today and she said no. No temperature was taken of the pH of the rice, and no cleaning procedures were marked. Employees must know how to check the pH of rice and be checking during each batch. There was no thermometer in the reach-in cooler and the make-line cooler. All refrigeration units must have numerically scaled thermometers to ensure products are being kept at proper temperatures.

In Starbucks, the employees are not wearing hair restraints, and in the deli, employees are not wearing beard restraints. In the Snowfox Fruit department, an employee was not wearing a beard restraint. All employees must wear hair restraints. The drain for the freezer in the Clicklist had drains down in the floor drain. All drains from coolers must be properly air-gapped two inches. The drain also had trash down in the floor. Must cover to prevent trash/food from falling down in the drain. The inspector will contact Snowfox to discuss issues with sushi and corrections that need to be made. Discussed with the manager about deli employees prepping raw chicken wearing yellow paper aprons, then switching to deli work without changing blue cloth aprons.

Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington

Follow-up on the fire suppression system going out: Received a call from Wilmington Fire Department regarding the fire suppression system going off in the evening of 1/23. Pizza Hut is to stay closed per the Fire Department until an inspection by the health department has been conducted and passed. No work in the kitchen while the fire suppression system is in operation. Currently refilling the Ansul system.

Next Inspection: This is the inspector’s third time at the facility. The underneath of the fryer was cleaned. Re-inspection in two weeks. The hood needs to be cleaned inside and out. The walls and floors need to be cleaned. All work done in the RFE needs to have approved plans. All new light information needs to be submitted. The front is currently closed and must have an inspection prior to opening. Called Wilmington Fire Department regarding the hood and Ansul system. Asked for an inspector to come; two inspectors showed up and recharged. Inside of the fryer has a white powder that needs to be cleaned off. This needs to be cleaned prior to opening. Not ready to open – call for inspection.

El Dorado, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The previous violations were all corrected from the last inspection. Obtain manager-level food safety training, and this can be done online. The towels were held in soap; hold them in water with sanitizer of 50-100 ppm. Ensure that shelves and cutting boards are not lined with cardboard. Email cleanup instructions in Spanish along with the 13 reportable illnesses.

Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester

Found oven cleaner and polish cleaner stored on a shelf with cups and gloves. Store chemicals separately from food contact surfaces. The person in charge moved them to help prevent contamination. Store the chemicals in a manner preventing potential chemical contamination of food or food contact surfaces.

Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester

Found pepperoni dated for 1/8 in the walk-in cooler. Dispose of it on the seventh day after prep/open to prevent illness. Also found undated ham, and pepperoni was discarded. Datemark all Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods. New covers for slicer and mixer are on order.

Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd., Wilmington

Concession Stand – moving the concession stand to the front of the Robert’s Centre. Concessions must stay in the back of the hallway at this time. If the facility wants to move their concession stand, they must obtain a new food service license for the area. Plans need to be provided, as well as a hand sink and plumbing done under permit by a licensed registered commercial plumber. Discontinue using the front area for concessions immediately. In the clean area (shelves), plastic containers had stickers left and sticker residue on the outside of containers. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. The drain from the dishwasher is not air-gapped. All drains must have a proper two-inch air gap to prevent any back contamination. In the dry storage area, walls have been patched but not repainted. All walls must be smooth and easily cleanable. ServSafe certifications were available. The inspector discussed cooking, cooling, and reheating.

McCoys Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Rd., Wilmington

Everything looks good. Gloves and test strips were available.

Clinton-Massie High School, 2556 Lebanon Rd., Clarksville

Washed apples in the walk-in cooler need to be covered with saran wrap. Found wrap on the booster of the dish machine – remove it for a smooth and cleanable surface. The school is obtaining a new dishwasher. All temperatures are good at this time. The kitchen must use a commercial plumber to do plumbing work. The dish machine is not in use at this time.