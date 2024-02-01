WILMINGTON — The man arrested in connection with the discovery of Chad Pauley’s remains has been indicted on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Corey Brock, 39, of Martinsville, was formally indicted by a grand jury in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Friday on one count of tampering. A notice of appearance was filed Monday with Kevin Hughes appearing as his attorney.

Brock, who is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, faces the charge related to a body discovered at his Martinsville property.

According to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 22, the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I.), the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Natural Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), executed search warrants on properties around State Route 134 South, Martinsville.

“It has been confirmed that the remains are that of Chad Pauley, 39, who was reported missing in August of 2023,” the release stated.

Brock was taken into custody along with two other individuals. The names of the other two have not yet been released.

“ODNR cadaver canines were deployed in the area at which time they led their handlers to an adjoining property where a second search warrant was executed, ultimately locating a burial site and remains of the unidentified individual,” the release states.

The remains were taken to the Miami Valley Coroner’s Office, on the direction of the Clinton County Coroner, in order to identify the remains. The case remains under investigation with further charges pending upon the case’s conclusion, according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.

No other details about Pauley’s death have been divulged at this time.