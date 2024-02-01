WILMINGTON — New Wilmington Mayor Patrick Haley will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at the 3M Men’s Club at Ohio Living Cape May.

Haley will talk about his first three weeks on the job, including the appointment of new department heads and planning and implementation that is already underway. He will also discuss the thinking behind one of the first acts if his administration—the removal of 25 “No Left Turn” signs on Rombach Avenue.

The 3M Club, which is open to the public, hosts speakers with various expertise on the first and third Mondays of every month at the Campus Center, which borders the lake. Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May.

For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers or to inquire about presenting or being added to its e-mailing list, contact Bill Martin at [email protected].

For more information about Ohio Living Cape May, go to www.ohioliving.org.