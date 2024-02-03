WILMINGTON — Led by individual champion Preston Behr, the East Clinton boys bowling team won its second straight SBAAC National Division championship Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros won the league tournament on Saturday, adding to its perfect 12-0 regular season league standing.

East Clinton was the overall league champion last season but finished second to Williamsburg in the league tournament.

Behr was first among individual bowlers but he had plenty of red and gray company at the top of the score sheet.

Lukas Runk was second, Denver Day was third and Ricky Kempke finished fourth for coach Dale Wallace’s Astros.

Blanchester also competed in the tournament.

The BHS girls were third with Katelyn Tole finished third among individuals. East Clinton’s Lily Beers was fourth overall.

The Blanchester boys were second in the tournament with Sebastian Smith finishing fifth overall.