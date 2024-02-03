WILMINGTON — The season-long seven game losing streak for the Wilmington High School basketball team has come to an end.

Saturday night at Fred Summers Court, the Hurricane defeated Mount Healthy, 62-47, in non-conference action.

“This points us in the right direction and hopefully it gives us some momentum,” WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland said. “We still have to keep getting better with just a handful of games to play. It’s important we continue improving and keep building on this.”

Wilmington jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the first quarter break and increased the lead to 36-22 at halftime. With a 13-8 margin in the third, Wilmington stretched the margin to 49-30 at the third quarter break, highlighted by a corner trey by Jayceon Kibler as the horn sounded.

Early in the final period, WHS made it a 20-point spread at the 5:30 mark 53-33. The Owls claimed the final period by a slim margin 17-13.

From a defensive aspect, there was noticeable improvement. Saturday night marked the third time they have held opponents to less than 50 points.

Kibler, who scored 30 in the previous game versus Western Brown, poured in 27 on Saturday, with 10 coming in the second quarter and 14 in the second half.

Mikey Brown added 11 points and was a perfect nine for nine at the free throw line. Malachi Cumberland also reached double figures with 10.

Aaron Vasser was leading scorer for Mount Healthy with 14 points.

The Hurricane is idle until Friday hosting SBAAC leader Goshen, then traveling to Blanchester on Saturday.

SUMMARY

Feb 3, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 62, Mt Healthy 47

MH^11^11^8^17^^47

W^17^19^13^13^^62

(47) MT HEALTHY. (2fg-3fg-ft-tp). Thurmond 0-0-0-0, Sorrells 0-0-0-0, Vasser 4-1-3-14, Lambert 1-0-0-2, Dickerson 1-1-2-7, Chamber 1-0-0-2, Allen 1-1-0-5, Hinkston 3-0-3-9, Barrow 0-0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0-2, Hinkiton 2-0-2-6. Team Totals 14-3-10-47.

(62) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-9-11, Fickert 4-0-0-8, Rickman 0-0-1-1, Streety 0-0-0-0, Platt 0-0-1-1, Cumberland 5-0-0-10, Custis 0-0-1-1, Massie 0-1-0-3, Kibler 6-4-3-27. Team Totals: 16-5-15-62.