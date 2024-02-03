WILMINGTON — For the second year in a row, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the SBAAC American Division championship.

At Royal Z Lanes Saturday in the SBAAC American Division tournament, Clinton-Massie won the league tournament and made it a clean sweep after winning the league regular season title as well.

Mason Keck, who was runnerup in the state tournament last season, blitzed the league tournament field to claim the top spot among all individuals. Keck had games of 232 and 233 en route to a 641 series, far and away the leader as runnerup Charles Huhn of Batavia had a 564 series.

Wilmington’s Landon Mellinger was third with a 561 (174, 206, 181). Austin Oglesby was sixth and Gavynn Walls eighth in the tournament, WHS coach Austin Smith said.

Clinton-Massie won the league tournament with relative ease. The Falcons had a three-game, two baker total of 3,083 while runnerup New Richmond had 2,822 and Wilmington had 2,812.

Batavia won the tournament last season over Clinton-Massie but the Falcons claimed the overall championship.