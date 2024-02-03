ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Outscored 25-7 in the fourth quarter, Clinton-Massie lost to Taylor 58-51 Saturday night in a non-league boys basketball game at Brian P. Mudd Court.

It was one of the biggest tests of the season for the Falcons, facing a good Cincinnati Hills League team in the Taylor Yellow Jackets.

Massie’s leading scorer, Jerry Trout, scored 19. Taylor’s Aaron McFarland led the Yellow Jackets with 30 on the night, 26 over his four-point average on the season.

Following a 12-0 run to end the third quarter, CM led 44-33, but Taylor was able to dominate the fourth beginning the final period on a game-changing 17-0 run.

The Yellow Jackets defense did not allow a single Falcon point until the 1:45 mark. Massie did not make a field goal in the fourth until 45 seconds were remaining. The field goal came from Ryan Dillion on the three-point line and, while it kept Massie alive, the Yellow Jackets managed to close the game out at the line ultimately taking the seven-point win.

Starting the game, the phenomenal Falcon defense led to Trout scoring the first points from right under the basket, the next possession, Cale Wilson did the same. CM allowed only one field goal, a three from Noah Wentz, for the first four minutes. It was at this point, though, McFarland began to get going as he scored seven straight, spearheding a 13-0 run that didn’t break until Massie knocked down a three for the final points of the first.

CM scored the first five points of the second quarter to retake the lead before the two teams went on to trade blow after blow before another Trout bucket sparked another CM run, this time 6-0.

Not to be outdone though, Taylor scored the next five points before Wilson put one in to end the quarter with a 27-24 lead.

Beginning the third the two teams again seemed to trade every point before McFarland heated up again scoring six straight points, but after the sixth, some post bucket trash talk got him a technical. Following the tech and with McFarland out of the game, CM went on their big run to take the lead going to the final period.

SUMMARY

Feb 3, 2024

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 58

CM^12^15^17^7^^51

T^16^8^9^25^^58

(51) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 0-0-0-0, Theetge 3-0-1-7, Dillion 3-2-0-12, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 0-1-0-3, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 4-0-2-10, Trout 3-4-1-19, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 13-7-4-51

(58) TAYLOR (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McFarland 9-3-3-30, Dean 1-0-2-4, McGowan 0-0-0-0, Ferguson 1-0-0-2, Henline 1-1-2-7, Ream 0-0-0-0, Wentz 1-3-2-13, Larkins 1-0-0-2, Handy 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 14-7-9-58