WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced a two-lane road closure on North Lincoln Street between Columbus Street and Birdsall Street beginning today.

The road is expected to return to two-lane traffic in the evening this Thursday, weather permitting. Residents will be able to enter and exit during closure.

The road closure is necessary for stormwater infrastructure repairs.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone.

Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].