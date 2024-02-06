Wilmington City Schools is honoring its four state champions Friday with new signage hanging on the wall at the middle school gym.

At halftime of the varsity boys basketball game Friday against Goshen, Gabby Wedding, Monica Howard, Josh Quallen and Kurt Blohm will have new state champion signage unveiled.

”We are thrilled to be able to bring back our state champions to WHS and dedicate our new signage at Fred Summers Court,” WHS athletic director Troy Diels said. “This type of recognition for Josh, Monica, Gabby, and Kurt is long overdue and we are excited that they will have the recognition they deserve for succeeding at the highest level in high school athletics.

“Not only did Josh, Monica, Gabby, and Kurt excel in high school, but they all went on to have tremendous success in college and they continue to do amazing things in their communities and with their occupations.”

Blohm is a 2002 graduate of WHS and was state champion swimmer in the 100-yard backstroke in 2002.

After high school Kurt attended Hope College in Michigan where he was an Academic All America swimmer and an NCAA Div. III runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 2005.

While attending WHS, Kurt said his favorite memories where the lifelong friendships he forged with his teammates in soccer, swimming and playing the drums. He also mentioned scoring the game winning goal against Kings to help his soccer team win the 2001 FAVC championship was something that he will never forget.

He currently resides in San Diego, Calif. and is a chemical engineer.

Quallen, a 2013 WHS graduate, is a four-time state champion swimmer. In 2011 he was the 200 freestyle champion, in 2012 he repeated as the 200 freestyle champion and in 2013, he won the state championship in the butterfly and backstroke.

After WHS, Quallen attended the University of Louisville and was a 4 time All America swimmer and ACC champion.

While at WHS, Josh had fond memories of being with friends and supporting other sports teams. Josh currently resides in Auburn, Ala. where he is an ICU nurse.

Howard is a 2007 graduate of Wilmington High School and was a state discus champion in 2007. She was a three time state qualifier and also a discus state runner up in 2006.

After high school, Howard attended the University of Richmond where she was the 2008 Atlantic 10 javelin champion and the 2011 Atlantic 10 discus champion.

While a student at WHS, she said winning state and having completed an undefeated season her senior year the same day as her high school graduation was a great memory. Second to that memory was beating her sister Ashley in discus for the first time at the regional meet during her sophomore year, her sister’s senior year.

Howard currently resides in Bowie, Md. and is a licensed clinical social worker and a captain in the US Air Force.

Wedding is a 2001 graduate of WHS and is a state champion golfer who won her title in 1999. She also finished as a runner up in 2000.

After high school Wedding went on to get her undergraduate degree at Kent State and her veterinary degree from the Ohio State University.

While at Kent State, Wedding was a two-time second team All-America golfer, three time Mid-American Conference golfer of the year and MAC freshman golfer of the year in 2002.

Wedding also broke a 79-year scoring record at the Ohio Women’s Amateur at The Country Club of Pepper Pike with an 8-under par 65.

Her favorite memories from WHS include the bus rides to and from golf matches with the girls and coach Donna Seeger. Wedding is a resident of Wilmington and works as a veterinarian in Springboro.