CLARKSVILLE — On Thursday night at the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District firehouse, over a hundred locals came out to witness Andrew Wysong be sworn in as the new fire chief. Brad Burton was also sworn in as the station’s new assistant fire chief.

In a post on Facebook, Chief Wysong thanked everyone who came out to support him on his new endeavor while also paying tribute to his father.

“I truly believe that this is the best department in the world,” he said in the post. “My father built that mentality and drive that each member has. He wanted what was best for every single person that came in that door. He brought out the good in people and ultimately made every person better each day. I am thankful I was one of those people. He’s missed but I know he’s here.”

He continued by saying he knows his father would want the department to continue to grow and strive to meet its best ability.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for my father or all of the members of the department past and present,” he said.

Wysong succeeds his father, the late Robert Wysong, who passed away in December after a medical emergency on Christmas Eve. Robert served in the fire district for over 50 years.

Andrew told the News Journal earlier in the week he felt honored to be following in his father’s footsteps and to carry his legacy. Andrew has worked in the district since 2009, he told the News Journal, describing it as a family business.

“I looked up to him,” he said. “He was my mentor and hero.”

He was joined at the ceremony with his family, including his mother Cathy, who was proud to see her son become the new chief.

“I feel that he’ll do a great job,” she said of her son.

After Wysong and Burton were sworn in, attendees, family, and members of the fire crew lined up for photos and to congratulate the two on their new positions.

