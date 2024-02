Wilmington High School senior Chris Stewart has signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II school. Stewart plans to play football for the Greyhounds. In the photo, from left to right, Andrew Stewart, Elle Martin, Chris Stewart, Stephanie Stewart, Ken Stewart. Chris was a first team All-SBAAC selection this past football season and won the Clinton County Lombardi Award as the best down lineman.

