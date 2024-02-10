BEREA – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team struggled on the road Saturday afternoon, losing to the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets, 72-45.

Cassidy Lovett led the team with 14 points, two assists and two steals. ZahKyria Walker had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Stephanie Altstaetter also grabbed seven rebounds while Katie Dryer came up with two steals.

The Quakers move to 5-17 this season and 3-13 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

They will play their final home game of the season 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears.