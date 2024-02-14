Wilmington High School has announced the February Students of the Month. As always, these students will be treated to breakfast with the principals later this week. The following are the students and a description of them by their teachers:

Math Department: Zaniah Davis

Zaniah is the Math Department’s student of the month because she contributes daily in class discussion, and maintains a positive attitude even when the material becomes challenging. Zaniah often displays exemplary characteristics, and is a true pleasure to teach!

Ag Education: Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart was selected for the February Student of the Month for his work in his Ag Class. Chris has worked really hard in his ag class this year, Mechanical Principles. Chris has enjoyed working in the shop and has lots of skill for the woodworking, electricity, and welding projects we’ve completed in class. Chris has been especially excited for our welding unit, he’s been eager to get out to the shop and start laying beads in the welding bay. When Chris completes his work in the shop he helps other students and he finds ways to help get our welding materials ready for the next class. Great job Chris!

English Department: Kamelyn Harris

Kameryn Harris is the English Department’s student of the month. Astute, analytical, and accomplished, Kameryn excels at perceiving nuances in literature and capturing these insights creatively through speaking and writing. A pleasure to have in class, Kameryn is an empathetic and compassionate person who is an excellent role model and an exemplary individual. Congratulations, Kameryn, on being selected as the English Department’s February Student of the Month.

Tech Department: Oliver McDermott

“Congratulations to Oliver for being Wilmington High School’s first ever Battle Bot Competitor! Oliver competed in the Winter Brawl Battle Bot Tournament at Lakota East High School. He was able to design and build his Battle bot to meet the entry requirements through his own research and experimentation with very little guidance. During the competition, the “Popemobile” Battle bot got destroyed, but Oliver was able to rebuild the Battle bot on the spot with the tools and spare parts that he prepared in advance for the competition. Oliver McDermott is the Tech student of the month for February.

Foreign Language Department: Josie Heys

Josie has shown a great maturity in class. She is very prudent with her work and takes her time. She will correct her mistakes when she realizes she has any.

Science Department: Izzy Rhoads

Izzy has been an all around great student since the beginning on the year. She deserves student on the month for her excellence in her academics and commitment to pushing herself to be her very best. She engages in daily discussions and challenges her peers. It’s been a pleasure to have her in class.

Social Studies Department: Riley Bennett and Gayle Cucculelli

I have the privilege of working with Riley both in US Government and Career Connections 2. Riley is committed to getting better every day. He advocates for himself, helps peers, and has been working hard all year to prepare for graduation. Riley has a bright future ahead of him and it is the WHS Social Studies department’s honor to nominate him as student of the month.

Gayle is always prepared for class. Gayle often provides materials for other students and helps get students on track in class in a way that encourages participation in the learning community. Gayle’s course work is always done in an exceptional manner, that not only shows her academic growth, but also her personal growth. Curious and intelligent, Gayle deserves to be a student of the month because she exemplifies what it means to be a student that comes to school with the intent to grow in wisdom and knowledge.

Independent Studies: Eli Payne

Our choice for February is Eli Payne. He does all the right things in class. He comes in on time quietly, works without disturbing others and is always respectful of those around him. I have also noticed how well he is liked by his fellow students, and I very much appreciate how respectful he is to his teachers. He always has a smile on his face when I talk to him and makes our classroom a better place by being in it.