WILMINGTON — The public is invited to “Still Standing with Ukraine,” a fundraiser for Wilmington’s Ukrainian sister city, Merefa, from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Wilmington Municipal Building Community Room, 69 N. South St.

The event falls on the second anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and will include an update on the city of Merefa, refreshments, and unique items to purchase, including a handmade “Slava Ukraine” quilt, according to a news release.

Elaine Silverstrim will present a brief history of Ukraine and the current war, and former Wilmington mayor, Randy Riley, and Christine Snyder, representing the local Ukraine Sister City Committee, will report on Merefa’s current situation, how local funds reach Ukraine, and how they are used there.

“Still Standing with Ukraine” is sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.), Empathy Surplus Network USA, and the Ukraine Sister City Committee.

Those wishing to contribute to Merefa can mail checks, with “Merefa” in the memo line, made out to Wilmington Yearly Meeting, Pyle Center Box 1194, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177.