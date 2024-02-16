OXFORD — East Clinton, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington concluded their district tournament swimming competition Friday at Miami University.

East Clinton’s first-ever district qualifiers, the 200 medley relay team of Elyon Hackmann, Jacob George, Barrett Beam and Eoin Hackmann, were 23rd in 2:08.71.

The Clinton-Massie 400 free relay team of Malea Beam, Erin Belisle, Ellie Smith and Elise Dennis were 17th with a time of 4:13.45. They were 22nd in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.32.

Beam was 25th in the 500 free in 5:57.06 and 31st in the 200 IM in 2:35.01.

Belisle was 23rd in the 50 free in 27.05 and 23rd in the 100 free in 60.26.

Wilmington’s Bailey Moyer was 25th in the 100 free in 60.81 and 32nd in the 100 butterfly in 68.08.

She teamed with Alexa Benitez, Angie Pais Becher and Hannah Scott to finish 22nd in the 400 free relay in 4:16.43 and 22nd in the 200 free relay in 1:53.32.

Pais Becher was 30th in the 50 free in 27.65.

There are 12 automatic (3 for each of 4 districts) qualifiers along with 20 at-large qualifiers in each individual event.

In the relays, there are 8 automatic qualifiers (2 for each of 4 districts) and 16 at-large qualifiers.

Once district competition is completed statewide, the at-large qualifiers will be determined.