AKRON – It was the final day of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Swimming & Diving Championships and the Wilmington College men’s and women’s teams both finished fifth out of six.

For the women on Saturday, sophomore Makenna Garn had a pair of third-place finishes and a second-place finish. The second-place finish came in the 200 yard breaststroke, where she finished with a WC record time of 2:27.25. The previous record was Michelle Buck’s 2:30.31 from the 2003-04 season.

Gabby Kuetemeyer also competed in the ‘A’ finals of the 200 breast and finished fourth in 2:31.47 after a 2:33.57.

The Quakers had six swimmers compete in the 1,650 freestyle, which had no prelims. Their best finisher was Adrienne Reynek, who was 17th with a time of 21:10.01.

Courtney Getter was 11th in the 200 back (2:19.83). Lilly Green was 12th in the 100 free (56.39). Alaina Reynek was 12th in the 200 fly (2:41.18).

The team of Sydney Overmyer, Audrey Bibb, Garn, and Green took fifth place in the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay (3:48.63).

On the men’s side Saturday, Logan Lippert was 12th in the 1,650 free (17:33.48). Cameron Bolen was fifth in the 100 free (46.71) and Joakim Pedersen was eight (47.72).

Austin Reed was 10th in the 100 free (47.4). Sondre Haugen was 13th in the 100 free (47.55). Dane Klosterman was 11th in the 200 back (2:04.23). Adam Moneypenny was 13th in the 200 breast (2:18.44).

The Quakers team of Pedersen, Haugen, Reed and Bolen were fourth in the 400 free relay (3:06.84).