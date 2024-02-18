TIFFIN, Ohio – Sparked by a fast start, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team ended its season Saturday with a 78-67 win over Heidelberg.

The Ohio Athletic Conference triumph leaves WC with a 6-18 overall mark and a 4-14 record in the conference.

The Quakers shot 50 percent from the field and scored 25 points in the opening frame to cruise to the win. Wilmington led 8-0 as Bailey Eddleman scored four points.

ZahKyria Walker then scored five points as WC went up 17-11 and ultimately 25-20 after one period. In the second half, Kaleigh Leadbetter started the scoring and helped Wilmington forge a 40-33 advantage at the break.

Wilmington led 52-41 in the third as Eddleman drained a three-pointer at the 3:31 mark. It was 57-47 after three. In the fourth, the WC lead shriveled to 59-53 but Wilmington played well enough late to seal the win.

Walker had a career-high 23 points for Wilmington while Cassidy Lovett added 19. Eddleman finished with 15 points and Keetyn Hupp totaled 10.

Lovett had nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. The six steals gives the Washington Senior High School product 79 for her career, third best in program history.