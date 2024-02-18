HANOVER, Ind. – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team finished its first week of the 2024 season Saturday afternoon with a 23-2 loss on the road at Hanover College.

Brock Fugate and Austin Young scored the goals for the Quakers as they fall to 0-2 to begin the season. They return to action Wednesday night at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

Kegan Campbell and Brock Fugate had assists.

Tyler Cunningham took a team-high nine shots, with a team-high three shots on goal. Angus Cripe and Colin Mclaughlin tied for the team-high with five ground balls in the game. Mclaughlin and Brody Parsley tied for the game-high with three caused turnovers.

Peyton Thompson made 22 saves for Wilmington in goal.