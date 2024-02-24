ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With six total sectional champions between them, eight Wilmington and seven Clinton-Massie wrestlers have advanced to the Division II Region 8 Wrestling Championship next weekend at Wilmington High School.

Clinton-Massie champions were Cody Lisle at 106, Conner Musser at 113 and Elijah Groh at 215.

For Wilmington, champions were Josiah Puller at 126, Caydn Denniston at 150 and Paul McKnight at 190.

Puller ran his record to 39-5 in this his freshman season with the 126 title. Denniston has missed some time this season but was easily the standout at 150 in this tournament. McKnight moved down to 190 from 215 and had little trouble obtaining the crown.

Mythias Stuckey was runnerup at 132, Alonzo Woody third at 106, Tristan Skinner third at 113, Darius Stewart fourth at 138 and Jelani Hunter third at 285.

The Falcons started the championship round with back to back wins — Lisle with a 47-second pin at 106 to move to an impressive 27-2 and Conner Musser with a major decision at 113. Groh was the other Massie champion, winning the 215-pound weight class with a pin in 4:50, a much longer match than the previous two that ended with a 9-second pin and a 17-second pin.

Jackson Doyle was runnerup at 157 while Hunter Monds was fourth at 165, Cash Mounce fourth at 175 and Brendan Musser fourth at 190.

Finishing fifth and earning district alternate status Evan Jett at 126.

SUMMARY

Feb 24, 2024

Division II Sectional Wrestling

@Clinton-Massie High School

TEAM SCORES

Butler 253.5; Franklin 218.5; Wilmington 154.0; Clinton-Massie 145.0; Oakwood 134.5; Bellbrook 133.0; Badin 89.0; Trotwood-Madison 67.5; Dunbar 29.0; Meadowdale 22.0; Ponitz CTC 10.0; Thurgood Marshall 7.0

INDIVIDUALS

Note: Top five (unless less than 5 in class) results with wrestlers in order of finish, (season record) and final results

Placers Report

106 Pound Placers

1st Cody Lisle 12, Clinton-Massie (27-2) 0:47

2nd Layton Combs 10, Butler (27-19)

3rd Alonzo Woody 11, Wilmington (26-10) 18-10

4th Tressel Blair 9, Bellbrook (17-15)

5th Cornell Pierce 10, Ponitz CTC (12-14) 3:33

113 Pound Placers

1st Conner Musser 9, Clinton-Massie (24-11) 18-7

2nd Tristin Falcione 9, Butler (16-12)

3rd Tristan Skinner 10, Wilmington (8-4) 13-0

4th Daniel Osborne 9, Franklin (15-17)

5th Sawyer Flanagan 9, Bellbrook (15-15) 0:55

120 Pound Placers

1st Dareyan Egner 10, Franklin (37-3) 12-3

2nd Jadon Gyan 12, Butler (34-7)

3rd A.J. Spang 10, Oakwood (34-13) 2:04

4th Ben Slagley 9, Bellbrook (11-20)

5th Tyler Alatorre 10, Badin (4-12) Bye

126 Pound Placers

1st Josiah Puller 9, Wilmington (39-5) 0:16

2nd Spencer Blair 9, Franklin (21-13)

3rd Finn Bokros 12, Oakwood (30-18) 3:47

4th Keegan Hoop 10, Butler (17-13)

5th Evan Jett 10, Clinton-Massie (17-15) Forfeit

132 Pound Placers

1st Tucker Campbell 11, Franklin (23-4) 6-3

2nd Mythias Stuckey 11, Wilmington (13-6)

3rd Louden Maxwell 11, Butler (26-14) 2-1

4th Ivan Bao 11, Bellbrook (12-8)

5th Tyler Armstrong 12, Oakwood (19-13) 1:34

138 Pound Placers

1st Joey Love 11, Butler (33-9) 2:51

2nd Junior Creager 11, Franklin (24-5)

3rd Garrett Meador 12, Oakwood (40-10) 4:32

4th Darius Stewart 11, Wilmington (17-17)

5th Caden Hague 11, Badin (24-9) 4-3

144 Pound Placers

1st Samuel Keyes 10, Oakwood (32-14) 10-8

2nd Malachi Johnson 12, Trotwood-Madison (29-9)

3rd A.J. Turner 12, Butler (35-12) 2:38

4th Acheron Marcum 11, Franklin (25-11)

5th Chris Hardy 10, Dunbar (24-7) Default

150 Pound Placers

1st Caydn Denniston 12, Wilmington (17-10) 15-9

2nd Dominic Hummel 10, Bellbrook (18-22)

3rd Carter Reed 11, Franklin (21-20) 2:00

4th Jesse van Doesburg 12, Butler (18-28)

5th Ben Otto 10, Badin (15-9) Forfeit

157 Pound Placers

1st Landen Weiss 12, Bellbrook (31-6) 3:11

2nd Jackson Doyle 10, Clinton-Massie (29-12)

3rd Braylen Crump 11, Butler (38-14) 3:56

4th Victor Odumodu 12, Trotwood-Madison (24-13)

5th Cody Ferguson 10, Franklin (15-20) Forfeit

165 Pound Placers

1st Jack Berry 10, Franklin (39-3) 13-7

2nd Jace Love 9, Butler (24-5)

3rd Dominic Baker 12, Oakwood (29-11) 1:26

4th Hunter Monds 11, Clinton-Massie (25-11)

5th Nathan Fisher 9, Bellbrook (8-9)0:55

175 Pound Placers

1st Brody Rosenkranz 11, Butler (32-16) 10-3

2nd Zach Yordy 12, Badin (26-6)

3rd Amon Dennis 12, Trotwood-Madison (32-9) 1:58

4th Cash Mounce 11, Clinton-Massie (26-17)

5th Bryant Ferguson 9, Franklin (11-12) 10-4

190 Pound Placers

1st Paul McKnight 12, Wilmington (27-8) 4:29

2nd Nate Ostendorf 12, Badin (24-4)

3rd James Hodge 11, Butler (20-8) 2:23

4th Brendan Musser 11, Clinton-Massie (16-12)

5th Dillon Smith 10, Franklin (17-20) 10-6

215 Pound Placers

1st Elijah Groh 12, Clinton-Massie (32-4) 4:50

2nd Cooper Pion 11, Butler (28-18)

3rd Braydon Isaacs 10, Franklin (17-8) 5-4

4th Alex Albrink 10, Badin (21-10)

5th Braden Weeks 11, Bellbrook (26-14) 5-3

285 Pound Placers

1st Carter Stack 12, Oakwood (32-2) 1:11

2nd Izak Bowman 12, Franklin (30-11)

3rd Jelani Hunter 12, Wilmington (19-14) 3:47

4th Jackson Brock 10, Butler (13-18)

5th Delimar Wade Free 11, Meadowdale (14-9) 2:30