GAMBIER, Ohio – Three program records were broken Saturday as the Wilmington College men’s swim team competed in the Fast Chance Invitational at Kenyon College.

The team of John Good, Cameron Bolen, Sondre Haugen and Joakim Pedersen swam a time of 1:33.61 to finish third in the 200-yard medley relay and break the 2013-14 record of 1:34.93.

Haugen broke the school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.69. The previous record was 52.08 set by Isak Alin in the 2019-20 season.

Also breaking a program record for the Quakers was Joakim Pedersen in the 100-yard individual medley. He finished second in the race with a 52.64 to smash the previous record of 55.11, set by Alin in 2018-19. Haugen was third in the race with a time of 54.06.