BLANCHESTER — Five Clinton County wrestlers finished in the top four Saturday at the Division III Sectional Wrestling Championship tournament at Blanchester High School and will continue their seasons next weekend at the district tournament.

For Blanchester, Jude Huston was runnerup at 175 pounds, Caleb Sears was third at 138 pounds and Eli Holley was fourth at 215 pounds.

Fifth place finisher and district alternate is Tristen Malone at 190 pounds.

For East Clinton, Curtis Singleton was fourth at 144 pounds and Owen Roberts took the runnerup spot at 285 pounds.

Fifth-place finishers and district alternates are Christopher Rider at 138, Avery Hughes at 150 and Hudson Singer at 165 pounds.

The Division III Region 12 Wrestling Championship will be held Friday and Saturday at Hobart Arena in Troy.

SUMMARY

Feb 24, 2024

Division III Sectional Wrestling

@Blanchester High School

TEAM SCORES

Madeira 183.5; Greeneview 165.5; Clermont NE 142.0; Ironton 138.5; Norwood 129.0; Williamsburg 105.5; Adena 96.0; Bethel-Tate 81.0; Blanchester 79.0; East Clinton 73.0; Finneytown 61.0; Fairland 60.5; Chesapeake 38.0; West Union 35.0; St. Bernard 27.0; Manchester 23.0; South Point 16.5; No. College Hill 10.0; Cin. Co. Day 9.0; Piketon 9.0; Western 7.0; Deer Park 0.0; New Miami 0.0; Riverview East Acad. 0.0

INDIVIDUALS

(Note: Top six (unless less than 6 in class) results with wrestlers in order of finish, (season record) and final results

106 Pound Placers

1st Blake Opichka 10, Madeira (33-7) 14-4

2nd Noah Dickerson 9, Greeneview (26-8)

3rd Khadim Lo 10, Finneytown (27-15) 1:53

4th Jaxon Vining 9, Clermont NE (12-19)

5th

6th

113 Pound Placers

1st Jarett Daniels 10, Greeneview (30-7) 12-2

2nd Luke Neukam 9, Clermont NE (13-11)

3rd Ryan Ballard 9, Chesapeake (9-8) 0:44

4th Carlos Fuentes 09, Finneytown (10-28)

5th

6th

120 Pound Placers

1st Logan Dean 12, Bethel-Tate (29-2) 2:15

2nd Ethan Cantrell 11, West Union (37-2)

3rd Mason Kelsch 12, Norwood (34-10) 0:29

4th Reid Wischer 12, Madeira (29-12)

5th A.J. Cunningham 10, Clermont NE (16-23) 1:01

6th Logan Kibble 12, Greeneview (20-12)

126 Pound Placers

1st C.J. Graham 11, Fairland (44-5) 4:47

2nd Caden Otto 9, Madeira (34-7)

3rd Nate Sloan 10, Ironton (37-7) 11-6

4th C.J. Stober 12, Bethel-Tate (22-16)

5th A.J. Sturwold 10, Williamsburg (22-18) 8-0

6th Zayne Lewellen 10, Adena (7-7)

132 Pound Placers

1st Samuel McClain 11, Madeira (29-13) 16-1

2nd Terron Ward 9, Adena (24-14)

3rd Aiden Daniel 10, Williamsburg (24-13) 2:40

4th Tony Bell 11, Ironton (32-8)

5th Jake Bunting 11, Clermont NE (21-18) 2:31

6th Kevin Chapple 9, No. College Hill (22-17)

138 Pound Placers

1st Wyatt Hinton 12, Norwood (41-1) 14-3

2nd Kyan Hendricks 11, Greeneview (35-7)

3rd Caleb Sears 11, Blanchester (31-8) 4:09

4th Joey Morris 11, Williamsburg (26-14)

5th Christopher Rider 11, East Clinton (25-19) 2:50

6th John Harvey 11, Bethel-Tate (4-16)

144 Pound Placers

1st Aidan Thiele 12, Madeira (34-7) 6-3

2nd Ryan Hager 10, Williamsburg (29-10)

3rd T.J. Pierce 11, Greeneview (25-15) 0:57

4th Curtis Singleton 12, East Clinton (31-14)

5th Athan Foster 9, Clermont NE (9-21) 4:10

6th Levi Vissing 9, Ironton (17-17)

150 Pound Placers

1st Austyn McWhorter 9, Adena (35-5) 2:40

2nd Tristen Howard 12, Norwood (25-10)

3rd Phil Bowman 12, Ironton (36-9) 1:23

4th Jacoby Baldwin 9, Greeneview (24-16)

5th Avery Hughes 12, East Clinton (24-21), Dec 5-3

6th Nathan Shrum 11, Piketon (13-22)

157 Pound Placers

1st Tiger Moore 12, Clermont NE (28-13), Dec 7-6

2nd David Warner 10, Adena (36-10)

3rd Ben Sloan 12, Ironton (34-10), Dec 9-4

4th Brady Volz 10, Finneytown (38-7)

5th Mitchell Jones 12, Greeneview (25-9), Fall 1:32

6th Codie Layman-Spurlock 12, South Point (18-13)

165 Pound Placers

1st Josh Vilardo 12, Bethel-Tate (23-8), Fall 3:08

2nd Mitchel Braden 12, Clermont NE (25-14)

3rd Brody Green 12, Greeneview (32-9), Fall 0:48

4th Elijah Wallace 9, Manchester (10-12)

5th Hudson Singer 10, East Clinton (18-18) Forfeit

6th Lucas Cannady 9, St. Bernard (16-6)

175 Pound Placers

1st Josh Groeber 11, Clermont NE (29-10) 1:36

2nd Jude Huston 12, Blanchester (23-14)

3rd Timothy Rudd 12, Norwood (11-12) 1:27

4th Tatum Moore 12, Ironton (30-13)

5th Chase Walker 11, Greeneview (17-12) 0:33

6th Jack Collins 11, Williamsburg (9-22)

190 Pound Placers

1st Will Callicoat 11, Fairland (37-7) 9-4

2nd Devin Isaac 12, Norwood (35-7)

3rd Ruchan Kocaoglu 12, Madeira (30-11) 1:29

4th Wyatt Baumgardner 12, Ironton (31-14)

5th Tristen Malone 11, Blanchester (33-6) 8-7

6th Jett Daniels 12, Greeneview (35-9)

215 Pound Placers

1st Maxwell James 12, Madeira (36-3) 3:01

2nd Kaleb Barnhart 12, Williamsburg (32-10)

3rd Braden Barbour 10, Ironton (24-11) 6-4

4th Eli Holley 10, Blanchester (22-16)

5th Chase Trivette 11, Adena (25-22) 0:58

6th James Paudel 10, Finneytown (17-20)

285 Pound Placers

1st J.J. Hoeffel 12, Madeira (30-6) 3:18

2nd Owen Roberts 11, East Clinton (19-11)

3rd Chris Caulderon 11, Chesapeake (18-8) 1:33

4th Aaron Turner 11, St. Bernard (20-5)

5th Austin Partin 12, Norwood (10-12) 1:42

6th Gavin Gillum 11, Greeneview (20-19)