DEMOREST, Ga. – Heading into the top of the sixth inning Saturday afternoon, the Wilmington College baseball team led Randolph-Macon College 1-0.

Zach Shepherd threw four great innings followed by a solid inning of relief from Kaleb Stines to get them to this point. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets plated four runs in the following two innings and the Quakers couldn’t complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss.

Wilmington will finish its Georgia trip Sunday against Piedmont University.

The Quakers made two outs to begin the bottom of the fifth before beginning a two-out rally. J.C. Calhoun walked and stole second before Evan Kelsey reached on an error, which brought Calhoun to third base. Dominic Depa came up with a clutch hit to plate Calhoun and give Wilmington a 1-0 lead.

Randolph-Macon scored four unanswered runs to take a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Depa tripled home Kelsey then Kyle Jennings drove in Depa with a sacrifice fly, 4-3.

Depa led Wilmington with three hits in the game and two RBI. Shepherd struck out five hitters over four innings. JP Donelan had three strikeouts over two innings of relief work.

On Friday, Wilmington was defeated by Hanover 8-4 at Piedmont Univ.

Wilmington scored first. Jared Lammert walked, stole second then Depa walked. A wild pitch moved both runners up then Max Gildea doubled home both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Down 4-2 in the fifth, Kelsey singled in Calhoun who had tripled. Depa plated Kelsey to tie the game, 4-4.

On the mound, the Quakers struck out seven Panthers, with Luke Chappie striking out four in his three innings of work.