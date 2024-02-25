East Clinton’s Lauren Runyon was named SBAAC National Division girls basketball player of the year.

Runyon, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, bounced back big-time by averaging 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists per game for the Astros.

Peyton Shafer of Goshen was named American Division player of the year while Goshen head coach Scott Wake earned coach of the year honors.

Tracy Rieke of Williamsburg was the National Division coach of the year.

Wilmington’s Elle Martin and Miya Nance were both named first team in the American along with Hailey Myers of Clinton-Massie.

In the National, Kaylee Coyle was named to the first team.

SBAAC American girls: 1st Team-Peyton Shafer, POY, Aubrie Huxel, Myah Redmon (Goshen); Hannah Bowman (CM); Elle Martin, Miya Nance (Wilm); Alyssa Campbell, Olivia Fischer (WB); Averie Layman, Lucy Thompson (Batavia). 2nd Team-Hailey Myers (CM). Honorable Mention-Alex Pence (CM); Taija Walker (Wilm)

SBAAC National Girls: 1st Team-Lauren Runyon, POY (EC); Kaylee Coyle (BHS); Jenna Brown, Emma Yeager (CNE); Lizzy Cahall, Gabrielle Ernst, Morgan Preston (Geo); Peyton Jones, Ava Watts (Wbg); Zoey Sandker (BT); 2nd Team-Megan Hadley (EC); Honorable Mention-Shelbie Panetta (BHS).