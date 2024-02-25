Wilmington’s Kelly Tolliver was coach of the year and Clinton-Massie’s Elijah Groh was wrestler of the year in the SBAAC American Division.

Tolliver and his Hurricane won the league championship this season. Groh and the Falcons were runnersup. Groh shared the honor with Gage Croley of Goshen.

In the National Division, Mike Hager of Williamsburg was coach of the year and Logan Dean of Bethel-Tate was wrestler of the year.

Blanchester’s Caleb Sears and Tristen Malone were both first-teamers as were East Clinton’s Curtis Singleton and Avery Hughes.

Honorable mention was given to Jude Huston of BHS and Owen Roberts of EC.

In the American Division, Wilmington first teamers were Max McCoy, Josiah Puller, Mythias Stuckey, Darius Stewart, Caydn Denniston; Clinton-Massie first teamers were Cody Lisle, Conner Musser, Hunter Monds, Caleb Mounce, Brendan Musser.

Alonzo Woody, Paul McKnight and Jelani Hunter were second teamers for the Hurricane. Gatlin Newkirk was second team for Massie.

Honorable mention was given to Wilmington’s Tristan Skinner and Elijah Hibbs.