The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:35 p.m. There were 38 in attendance. President Makenzie Daniels opened the meeting.

Kole Kasten led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Anna Davis led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Introduction of officers and advisors was then done. Stanley Chesney read the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

Judy Hatfield said paperwork and dues will remain at $50 for 2024. Dave Chesney talked about the raffle. Craig Hammon talked about Stop the Bleed kits.

Kole Kasten did a Member Minute on his electric scooter. Sam Jordan did his Member Minute on his Model 1911 pistol. Both did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Member Minutes for March will be Josi Balon and Ellie Jordan. Makenzie Daniels went over upcoming dates.

The meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m. The group then broke out into safety meetings by disciplines.