The Wilmington sixth grade youth basketball team won the Tri-County Youth League championship this season with an undefeated record. The young Hurricane also won the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic tournament championship this past weekend. Team members and coaches are coaches Marcus Stewart, Wayde Rethmel and players AJ Ashcraft, Titan Craycraft, Wyatt Griffith, Braxton Reed, Carson Byrd, Barrett Wulff, Malique Nance, Tad Shidaker, Lee Rethmel.

