The Wilmington fifth grade youth basketball team won the Tri-County Youth League championship this season with an undefeated record. The young Hurricane also won the Greenfield McDonald’s Classic tournament championship this past weekend. Team members and coaches are coaches Mario Stewart, TJ Thompson, Mark Harpen and players Bensen Harpen, Jamian Wilson, Jordan Rose, Braxton Rollins, Ben Littrell, Devin Becker, Jaxon Klontz, Santiago Morales, Noah Gadwa, Hunter Crank, Rahlyn Goings, Owen Bradshaw, Wesley Huelskamp.

