ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field team competed in the Mount Union Last Chance Meet Saturday.

Faith Duncan and Haley Cook were the lone Quakers to run for the WC women. In the 800-meter run, Duncan finished fifth with a time of 2:19.91, while Cook was 12th at 2:27.06.

For the men, Simon Heys (Wilmington HS grad), Brady Vilvens (WHS grad), Justin Shuga, and Jarrett Durr all competed for the Quakers.

Heys ran the mile and finished second with a season-best time of 4:12.54. Vilvens finished second in the high jump, clearing 1.94 meters.

Durr was second in the weight throw with a mark of 18.46 meters while Shuga was fourth at 17.98 meters.

The NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships will be Friday and Saturday in Virginia Beach.